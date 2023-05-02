Harry Tarigan's Photo

Overview

  • 27 references 22 Confirmed & Positive
  • Fluent in English, Indonesian
  • 38, Male
  • Member since 2018
  • Bussiness owner
  • Master degree
  • From Indonesia
  • Profile 100% complete

About Me

Travel addict, friendly, open to any topics.. see my references for the rest

Why I’m on Couchsurfing

Just to introduce my hometown to people around the world

Interests

Hangout and trip with new people were never failed

  • outdoor activities
  • hiking
  • lakes
  • mountains
  • hot springs
  • coffee shops

Music, Movies, and Books

R&amp;B

One Amazing Thing I’ve Done

Invited to some contries by goverment and one organization with amazing fasilities

Teach, Learn, Share

Local culture at all country visited is my pleasure

What I Can Share with Hosts

I have some houses in Medan and Jakarta. Depend on where I'm, I will host you.
Private room and house facilities at home you can use. My house allways bussy with friends and relatives.
In case I'm free, I can take you around (only if I comfortable with the person)
I don't interested with your money at all. (As I realize some of people here just doing a stupid adventures by taking advantage by their host)

Countries I’ve Visited

China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, North Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

Countries I’ve Lived In

Indonesia

