About Me
Travel addict, friendly, open to any topics.. see my references for the rest
Why I’m on Couchsurfing
Just to introduce my hometown to people around the world
Interests
Hangout and trip with new people were never failed
- outdoor activities
- hiking
- lakes
- mountains
- hot springs
- coffee shops
Music, Movies, and Books
R&B
One Amazing Thing I’ve Done
Invited to some contries by goverment and one organization with amazing fasilities
Teach, Learn, Share
Local culture at all country visited is my pleasure
What I Can Share with Hosts
I have some houses in Medan and Jakarta. Depend on where I'm, I will host you.
Private room and house facilities at home you can use. My house allways bussy with friends and relatives.
In case I'm free, I can take you around (only if I comfortable with the person)
I don't interested with your money at all. (As I realize some of people here just doing a stupid adventures by taking advantage by their host)
Countries I’ve Visited
China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, North Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
Countries I’ve Lived In
Indonesia