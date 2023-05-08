Accepting Guests
- 93% response rate
- Last login 1 day ago
Overview
About Me
CURRENT MISSION
Help people
ABOUT ME
I'm a person who is interested in many things, music is the main one, I play the guitar. I work as a teacher of English and enjoy meeting people who are interesting to talk to.
Would like to travel some day around Europe and the world
PHILOSOPHY
May I never be complete
May I never be content
May I never be perfect
Why I’m on Couchsurfing
HOW I PARTICIPATE IN COUCHSURFING
I used to help people to discover my home country Russia, now I help people to discover Vietnam
COUCHSURFING EXPERIENCE
I'm an active member, I host a lot in Petrozavodsk and enjoy it. I had some amazing experiences of surfing during my trip to Paris in April 2011, it was really cool!
Interests
music, movies, books
- books
- movies
- traveling
- socializing
- music
- guitar
- surfing
- teaching
Music, Movies, and Books
Music: post rock, post metal, indie, grunge, trip hop: Tool, Alice in Chains, MogWai, Radiohead, Isis, Nirvana, The Beatles, Queens of the Stone Age, Portishead etc.
Movies: Apocalypse Now, Stalker, Donnie Darko, Fight Club, American Beauty, Deadman. These are my favorite, but I like too many to mention them here. And I like Werner Herzog's documentaries a lot.
Books: Mishima, Sartre, Orwell, Palahniuk, Remarque, Dostoevski, Eco etc.
One Amazing Thing I’ve Done
Once I jumped into an ice hole in a lake on Russian-Finish border when it was really cold outside :) It's a thing to remember
I've seen and listened to Paul McCartney, Tool, Sonic Youth, RHCP live, it was amazing!
Teach, Learn, Share
I can teach you how to play the guitar
I can teach you some Russian as I'm a Russian as a second language teacher
Countries I’ve Visited
Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, United States
Countries I’ve Lived In
Russian Federation