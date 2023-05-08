Nikita Chetverikov's Photo

Verified Profile

  • Phone verified
  • Government ID not verified

Accepting Guests

  • 93% response rate
  • Last login 1 day ago

Join Couchsurfing to see Nikita’s full profile.

Overview

  • 107 references 94 Confirmed & Positive
  • Fluent in English, Russian; learning German
  • 38, Male
  • Member since 2010
  • playing music, teaching people
  • Karelian State Pedagogical University
  • No hometown listed
  • Profile 100% complete

About Me

CURRENT MISSION

Help people

ABOUT ME

I'm a person who is interested in many things, music is the main one, I play the guitar. I work as a teacher of English and enjoy meeting people who are interesting to talk to.

Would like to travel some day around Europe and the world

PHILOSOPHY

May I never be complete
May I never be content
May I never be perfect

Why I’m on Couchsurfing

HOW I PARTICIPATE IN COUCHSURFING

I used to help people to discover my home country Russia, now I help people to discover Vietnam

COUCHSURFING EXPERIENCE

I'm an active member, I host a lot in Petrozavodsk and enjoy it. I had some amazing experiences of surfing during my trip to Paris in April 2011, it was really cool!

Interests

music, movies, books

  • books
  • movies
  • traveling
  • socializing
  • music
  • guitar
  • surfing
  • teaching

Music, Movies, and Books

Music: post rock, post metal, indie, grunge, trip hop: Tool, Alice in Chains, MogWai, Radiohead, Isis, Nirvana, The Beatles, Queens of the Stone Age, Portishead etc.
Movies: Apocalypse Now, Stalker, Donnie Darko, Fight Club, American Beauty, Deadman. These are my favorite, but I like too many to mention them here. And I like Werner Herzog's documentaries a lot.
Books: Mishima, Sartre, Orwell, Palahniuk, Remarque, Dostoevski, Eco etc.

One Amazing Thing I’ve Done

Once I jumped into an ice hole in a lake on Russian-Finish border when it was really cold outside :) It's a thing to remember
I've seen and listened to Paul McCartney, Tool, Sonic Youth, RHCP live, it was amazing!

Teach, Learn, Share

I can teach you how to play the guitar
I can teach you some Russian as I'm a Russian as a second language teacher

Countries I’ve Visited

Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, United States

Countries I’ve Lived In

Russian Federation

Old School Badges

  • 4 Vouches

Join Couchsurfing to see Nikita’s full profile.

My Groups