CURRENT MISSION

Help people

ABOUT ME

I'm a person who is interested in many things, music is the main one, I play the guitar. I work as a teacher of English and enjoy meeting people who are interesting to talk to.

Would like to travel some day around Europe and the world

PHILOSOPHY

May I never be complete

May I never be content

May I never be perfect

Why I’m on Couchsurfing

HOW I PARTICIPATE IN COUCHSURFING

I used to help people to discover my home country Russia, now I help people to discover Vietnam

COUCHSURFING EXPERIENCE

I'm an active member, I host a lot in Petrozavodsk and enjoy it. I had some amazing experiences of surfing during my trip to Paris in April 2011, it was really cool!

Interests

music, movies, books



books

movies

traveling

socializing

music

guitar

surfing

teaching

Music, Movies, and Books

Music: post rock, post metal, indie, grunge, trip hop: Tool, Alice in Chains, MogWai, Radiohead, Isis, Nirvana, The Beatles, Queens of the Stone Age, Portishead etc.

Movies: Apocalypse Now, Stalker, Donnie Darko, Fight Club, American Beauty, Deadman. These are my favorite, but I like too many to mention them here. And I like Werner Herzog's documentaries a lot.

Books: Mishima, Sartre, Orwell, Palahniuk, Remarque, Dostoevski, Eco etc.

One Amazing Thing I’ve Done

Once I jumped into an ice hole in a lake on Russian-Finish border when it was really cold outside :) It's a thing to remember

I've seen and listened to Paul McCartney, Tool, Sonic Youth, RHCP live, it was amazing!

Teach, Learn, Share

I can teach you how to play the guitar

I can teach you some Russian as I'm a Russian as a second language teacher

Countries I’ve Visited

Belgium, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, United States

Countries I’ve Lived In

Russian Federation